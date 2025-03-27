Backstage Report On TNA Signing Free Agent Maggie Lee

The state of Iowa has given the world wrestlers like Thunderbolt Patterson, Seth Rollins, and now Maggie Lee. TNA Wrestling announced they had signed Lee earlier today, but the independent wrestling star might've been under contract longer than that.

According to Fightful Select, Lee was signed sometime after December and has been under contract for some months. Lee wrestled on TNA Xplosion recently, just days before the announcement of her signing. She had worked previous TNA Xplosion tapings in the past before her signing as well.

Lee joins the company at a time of massive restructuring, as she was signed by talent relations staff Gail Kim and Ariel Shrerer, both of whom were let go from the company earlier this week. Kim's role is being handled by former TNA Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer. Shrener had also been head of the company's creative end, which is now under the control of former Ring of Honor head booker Hunter "Delirious" Johnson.

Many backstage in TNA described the upheaval as a "massive regime shift," based on reactions to the news. Some believed the releases to be more detrimental than the release of TNA President Scott D'Amore last year.

Maggie Lee is currently the reigning Midwest All-Star Wrestling Women's Champion. She has also wrestled for independent promotions like AAW. While TNA Wrestling currently has a partnership with WWE, which sees TNA talent crossover to WWE programming and vice versa, TNA stars are usually allowed to work independent dates, likely meaning Lee would be able to defend the title while under TNA employ.