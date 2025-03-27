Backstage Update On Recent TNA Firings

TNA Wrestling recently released a number of backstage workers and producers, including TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim. The major restructuring left many shocked and has resulted in the talent relations department being run by Tommy Dreamer and the creative side of the organization run by Hunter "Delirious" Johnson.

According to Fightful Select, Romy Glazer in Marketing and Sebastian Dastranj were also let go. More details also emerged about some of the already-announced releases. Ariel Shrener's departure was one many expected, as he was noted to have had some issues during a visit to "WWE NXT." Former TNA Digital Department head Digital Department head Michael Shewchenko was praised for his help in making the company's streaming platform viable.

"Michael was responsible for the shift from Impact Plus to TNA+ with Endeavor Streaming, which made the app actually usable," Mike Gilbert said on Twitter. Shewchenko will be with the company until his agreement ends on April 30. Glazer was also praised for her work with the digital marketing of TNA, especially her recent work with TNA World Champion Joe Hendry and USC Athletics. Dastranj was described as a "Swiss army knife" as his many talents in and out of the ring made him a valuable asset backstage.

Rafael Morfi was also on the list of releases, though Morfi was never allowed to join the company in an official capacity due to a non-compete at his previous job in AEW but nonetheless helped sell tickets for the company as well as making the deal that led to TNA running the UBS Arena on Long Island, NY.