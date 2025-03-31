WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Recalls Most Painful Bump He's Ever Taken

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was not a trained wrestler, but he took a few bumps in his career due to his on-screen role in WCW and WWE. Bischoff, during a recent edition of his "83 Weeks" podcast, recalled the nastiest bumps he took in the ring and how he was mostly at fault for them.

"Off the stage ... Kane, when he choke-slammed me off the stage [was the nastiest bump]. It was minor, but it was self-inflicted because I didn't know how to take a bump. Especially off the stage, and I made a rookie mistake. As I was going down — I was concentrated on tucking my chin and all that — I reached back to try to find the floor before I hit it, and when I did, I broke my thumb. Stupid, rookie mistake," Bischoff said.

The aforementioned spot happened on an episode of "WWE Raw" in 2003, following Rob Van Dam and Triple H's match, as Kane made his way out and chokeslammed Bischoff off the stage. Bischoff did not rehearse the spot as he was worried he would injure himself.

Bischoff said that he was once powerbombed by Sid Vicious which "loosened him up" a little. He also remembered a spear that Goldberg gave him in WWE, which left him a little dazed, and analyzed his mistake.

"I took a spear from Goldberg in WWE, and I should've positioned myself in the center of the ring, but I kinda pace when I cut promos and move around a lot, try to face different directions of the audience, and I had worked myself back towards the corner — too close to the corner — so when Bill [Goldberg] turned around and speared me, I didn't leave myself any room to get blown back and I ended up bouncing my head off the bottom ring rope. It didn't hurt — it didn't knock me out."