Report: Florida City Making Bid To Host Future WWE WrestleMania

Thanks to the amount of people that flock to the selected city that hosts WWE WrestleMania every year, a number of cities around the United States want a piece of the action as the event regularly generates enough revenue to help boost the local economy. Las Vegas is getting it this year, New Orleans will get it next year, and according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Orlando, Florida wants to be in with a chance as well.

According to The Orlando Business Journal, the Greater Orlando Sports Commission is looking to secure a deal with TKO that would see a series of both WWE and UFC events come to Orlando, which would in turn include WrestleMania. Meltzer went into further detail about the potential deal, stating that the commission is seeking an $18 Million grant to outbid other cities for a deal not too dissimilar to the one the city of Indianapolis got given in 2024, and that the deal has been in works for over two years at the time of writing.

If the money comes through from the Tourist Development Tax Sports Incentive Committee, Orlando would get the chance to host some of the biggest events TKO has to offer. According to Meltzer, these would include the 2026 Survivor Series event and a Saturday Night's Main Event taking place the following month, a UFC pay-per-view in either August or September 2027, and a series of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" events at the Kia Center. On top of those, the Camping World Stadium, which played host to WrestleMania 24 and 33 in 2008 and 2017 respectively, would be the venue for both the 2028 Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania 46 in 2030, though Meltzer did say 2031 which could indicate that it was WrestleMania 47 instead.