Eric Bischoff Puts This WWE Hall Of Famer On The Mt. Rushmore Of Nicest Wrestlers

When people list wrestlers they believe should be recognized as the apex of their proverbial Mount Rushmores, they typically consider wrestlers based on their in-ring ability, trailblazing career moments, and various aspects of their wrestling persona. However, real-life personalities can also play a significant role, which is what former Executive Producer/Senior Vice President of WCW Eric Bischoff reflected on during his "83 Weeks" podcast after being asked which wrestlers, current or past, would be great candidates for the nicest on pro wrestling's Mount Rushmore. As Bischoff mentioned, the term "nicest" is subjective; everyone has their own definition of what it means to be a nice person. That said, Bischoff based his answers on individuals he enjoys being around who beam positive energy.

"There's a lot of people that go through," Bischoff first stated before narrowing his picks. "I think, for sure, Lex [Luger], after the interview what we just did with him and the amount of joy that guy radiates just being in the room...You guys don't know him – a lot of people don't know him that well – but Ernest Miller is one of the nicest people you'll ever be around. He's just a sweet guy."

Luger, who made fans shed a tear or two earlier this month, received one of the most emotional announcements in modern times when he learned he would be inducted into this year's WWE Hall of Fame. As for Miller, "The Cat" worked for WCW from 1997 to 2001, earning his keep as both an in-ring competitor and storyline commissioner. His journey led him to WWE following the closure of WCW, where he served as an announcer on "WWE Velocity" before transitioning back to in-ring competition on "WWE SmackDown" from 2002 to 2004. He was known for his catchphrase "somebody call my momma" in both WCW and WWE before former WWE Superstar Brodus Clay revived it during his Funkasaurus gimmick.

