Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Discusses Potential Royal Rumble Appearances

It's been over two years since Amanda Saccomanno, formally known as Mandy Rose, was released from WWE. After having reigned as NXT Women's Champion for 413 days, Rose was let go from the company just one day after losing the title. Despite being one of "WWE NXT's" most popular stars, the company released Rose after learning about the explicit content she had been posting on her FanTime account. WWE officials made the decision that the content Rose was releasing did not align with their guidelines, which eventually led to her departure. The 34-year-old has yet to return to wrestling, but in a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer asked if she would consider a Royal Rumble appearance, but Rose believes WWE might have no interest in bringing her back.

"Yeah I've thought of that for sure, kind of like we mentioned, I don't know if they look at me like they would accept me back in a way. I don't know how they feel. I've never had a conversation but I just don't know." Rose said. "Are they really offended with what happened? I don't know. Maybe they just don't want to be associated with me anymore in a sense because I feel like i'm a little bit erased in certain scenarios."

Rose did note that she was mentioned on "NXT" programming recently, explaining that she was featured in a promo package highlighting the women's evolution in WWE. Despite the moment giving her a glimmer of hope, she otherwise still feels that her presence has been erased.

