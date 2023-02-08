WWE HOFer Defends Mandy Rose's Decision To Have FanTime Account

After reigning as "WWE NXT" Women's Champion for 413 days, Mandy Rose was abruptly released due to content she'd been posting on her FanTime page. While she had more wiggle room than most "NXT" stars, officials believed they had no other choice as the content became more suggestive. She's done quite well for herself since, however, reportedly earning $1 million during the final month of 2022. This was her personal choice. WWE Hall of Famer Madusa knows all about having to make personal choices in the business, and sees nothing wrong with what Rose did.

"Mandy is a full-grown woman and she has her own choices in life," Madusa said on "Just Alyx." "Repercussions come from your choices in life, her doing what she did, and she knew going in." The biggest point of contention for Madusa is why anyone would bother caring about or judging what Rose does. Even if it meant facing severe consequences down the road, it was her decision to make and nobody else's. "So if it was in her contract and it was ok for her to do FanTime, then who gives a crap, right?" she added. "If it wasn't, then she knew that the repercussions were coming. But OK, it was her choice. Why is it such a big deal?"

Again, Toxic Attraction's former leader has done well for herself since being released. She bet on herself and it appears to have paid off massively. At the end of the day, Madusa believes we'd all be better served to focus on ourselves a little more. "If her fans say they support her, then they should support her decision," she declared. "To each their own, man. Why do we even care what other people are doing in their own time and criticize them?"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Just Alyx" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.