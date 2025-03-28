Tommy Dreamer On If Megan Bayne Should Win Title At AEW Dynasty

As an official All Elite Wrestling roster member, Megan Bayne has been unstoppable in the ring, most recently picking up a tag team victory over Thunder Rosa and AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm. Next weekend, she will challenge Storm for the very title at AEW Dynasty. According to WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer, however, Bayne doesn't necessarily have to win the title at the pay-per-view event to keep her momentum rolling.

"You have Penelope Ford who can get involved and cause a disqualification and maybe take it to a different type of match," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "They've done an excellent job in building Megan Bayne up. A lot of times when newer talent come on the scene in AEW, it's just been like a historic pattern. Whoever the newest female is, they come in, they get a push, they lose, and then they fall into other storylines. For her, because she has been done so right, I think you can definitely get a rematch out of it.

"Philadelphia is going to be an interesting market because I do believe they're going to really cheer for Toni Storm," he continued, "but the more you keep pushing someone as a monster, the more they start cheering for that person. So you got to watch that dynamic as well, but I don't think anybody needs to win [a championship] at any certain time."

In recent weeks, Bayne has found an ally in Penelope Ford, with the two currently 2-0 in tag team action. Meanwhile, Storm reunited with Rosa, her former tag partner, on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite." Still, her main focus has revolved around her AEW Women's Championship, which she regained with a win over Mariah May at AEW Grand Slam Australia last month.

