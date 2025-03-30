Backstage Update On Whether AEW Collision Will Go Up Against WWE WrestleMania Night 1

Ever since "AEW Collision" debuted in 2023, the show has gone head-to-head with a number of WWE Premium Live Events due to the simple fact that the show airs on a Saturday night. However, it seems that night one of WrestleMania 41 won't be one of those shows.

PWInsider have confirmed that the episode of "Collision" that was originally set to be taped on April 17 and go head-to-head with WrestleMania 41 on April 19 will instead air live on the Thursday night. The show will take place at the MGM Music Hall next to Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, and will be night two of AEW's Spring BreakThru special, with the first night being the April 16 episode of "AEW Dynamite." The Spring BreakThru episode of "Dynamite" is already shaping up to be a historic night for AEW as it will be the night "Dynamite" officially surpasses "WCW Monday Nitro" as the longest-running wrestling show on a Turner network.

As much as "Collision" being moved to a Thursday night will potentially help viewership due to it not airing at the same time as WrestleMania 41, the actual reason why the show has been moved is because TNT will potentially be airing the NHL play offs and the NBA games that fall on that weekend. By moving "Collision" to a different night, it allows TNT to keep the weekend free for any potential fixtures that may take place over the Easter period. "Collision" has been moved around a lot in 2025 due to various sporting competitions, but due to the ratings on TNT remaining strong thanks to big lead-ins, AEW and WBD have plans for "Collision" later this year as TNT will have a whole host of sports coverage across the summer that both parties want to take advantage of.