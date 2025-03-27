WBD Reportedly Considering Special AEW TV Block During NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Although nothing is set in stone for AEW to air a four-hour program, Zarian went into further detail about the company's history with combining their flagship shows into longer TV specials in order to ensure that they won't get cancelled.

"The idea is still soft. It could be just 'Dynamite' on and then followed by a 'Collision,' so a four-hour block ... they did this with 'Rampage,' it went on right after 'Dynamite' and people really enjoyed it and the numbers did really well for 'Rampage' cause it was a third hour of the show ... they're looking to do these more to see if they could do a large block of programming and just make it feel like a special for TV." Zarian said. "Interesting that they're willing to do that because generally you don't want a four-hour show or four-hour block but I guess this is another unique way to put it on, so things don't get preempted or they don't get cancelled."

Zarian mentioned that AEW's four-hour special will be presented as a pay-per-view level show, which reminded him of the original concept for Battle of the Belts. He also noted that there's still uncertainty about how much time will be allocated for both "Dynamite" and "Collision" across the four hours, but AEW is prepared to put plans in place to maintain viewership during the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.

