AEW Collision & Battle Of The Belts Viewership & Ratings Report: 10/19/24

This past Saturday, fans were offered another three-hour block of wrestling with the combination of "AEW Collision" and AEW Battle of the Belts XII. According to data gathered by Wrestlenomics, there was an improvement in ratings for the promotion, with "Collision" bouncing back after having taken the previous week off due to AEW WrestleDream.

Saturday's episode of "Collision" brought in 346,000 viewers on average, with Battle of the Belts retaining 304,000 in the third hour. While "Collision" had a 0.10 in the P18-49 demographic, that number dropped slightly to 0.8 for Battle of the Belts. It was estimated that "Collision" was the fourth highest-viewed show on primetime cable for Saturday.

The previous episode of "Collision" took place on October 5 and drew some of the lowest viewership in the show's history, with an average of 269,000 people tuning in. Compared to that, Saturday's episode brought a 29% increase in total viewership as well as doubling the 18-49 rating.

Despite retaining a solid amount of the audience following "Collision," Saturday's edition of Battle of the Belts brought in the lowest viewership in the history of the specials, which began running quarterly in 2022. The most recent installment took place in July and brought in 308,000 viewers with a 0.9 rating in the key demo.

Together, "Collision" and Battle of the Belts presented 12 televised matches, including successful title defenses from Mariah May, Kazuchika Okada, and the Blackpool Combat Club. It's unclear if it will be the final edition of Battle of the Belts, as AEW is set to enter into its new media rights agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery early next year.