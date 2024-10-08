AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report 10/5/24

All Elite Wrestling took another step towards the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 12 with the October 5 episode of "AEW Collision" in Toledo, Ohio. The show was the final episode of "Collision" before the pay-per-view due to it taking place on a Saturday, but how many people tuned in to see everything play out?

The answer is not that many, as the October 5 edition of "Collision" averaged a total of 269,000 viewers according to Wrestlenomics. This is a big drop off from the September 28 Grand Slam special, falling 38% in total, making the show the lowest average viewership for an episode that wasn't pre-empted since September 14, and the second lowest in the show's history. Compared to the trailing four weeks that included all four shows that aired in September, the show is down by 23%, as well as being down a staggering 46% from October 2023.

The key 18-49 demographic was even worse for "Collision" as the show earned a 0.05 number, down a staggering 62% from the previous week's 0.13, making it the new lowest number for a non-pre-empted episode since the show debuted in June 2023. The percentages stay in the 60s when comparing the show to the same period last year as it is down 64% from the same month, and 62% from the same quarter, while also being down 55% from the trailing four week average. 0.05 was such a low number that it was originally believed that "Collision" didn't break into the top 25 ranked shows that aired in the prime time hours on Saturday night. However, according to The Programming Insider, the show did eventually rank 15th in the 18-49 demo after facing competition from the MLB playoffs, college football, and WWE's Bad Blood Premium Live Event that aired on Peacock.

