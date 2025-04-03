One California Wrestling Promotion Gave Modern Fans Their Biggest Stars

Following the closure of both WCW and ECW in 2001, the professional wrestling business needed something to try and fill the void left by two of the biggest companies in the United States ceasing to exist. This led to the independent circuit booming with top talents and exciting promotions with unique selling points that would help them stand out in an industry ruled by WWE. Ring of Honor focused heavily on the in-ring, technical work-rate side of the business, TNA Wrestling attempted to be the biggest alternative to WWE by landing a prime-time TV deal, and places like CZW attempted to scratch the itch left by ECW for those wanting something a little more violent and chaotic in their wrestling.

However, the west coast of the country had its own promotion, one that not only combined some of the elements of the promotions already mentioned, but carved out its own niche of being what some called a "party promotion." We are talking of course, about Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

PWG was founded in 2003 by six Californian wrestlers; Super Dragon, Excalibur, Joey Ryan, Disco Machine, Scott Lost, and Top Gun Talwar. It was a promotion formed out of the lack of wrestling opportunities for wrestlers in California, and while money was always tight given its independent nature, PWG had become the promotion to be associated with on the West Coast by the mid-2000s. By 2006, the American Legion Post #308 in Reseda had become the "PWG Clubhouse" and was their home base for over a decade, becoming one of the most iconic venues in independent wrestling in the process. As for some of the wrestlers who worked for PWG, while some names have been lost to history, others have gone on to be some of the biggest stars in the world.