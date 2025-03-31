Backstage Update On Contract Status Of WWE Star Karrion Kross

Contract news dominated the headlines in the wrestling world throughout 2024, with various stars in both WWE and All Elite Wrestling having deals that were on the verge of expiring. While that trend has slowed down so far in 2025, some stars are in the final year of their contracts, and Karrion Kross is one of them.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp has confirmed that Kross is in the final year of his current deal with WWE, which is reportedly set to expire at some point over the summer. Both parties have not started negotiations regarding a new deal at the time of writing, but those within WWE have been "ecstatic" with Kross in recent months, primarily for his ability to get himself over on social media, and the angles that he has been involved in on television. It's not clear yet if Kross' wife Scarlett, who re-joined WWE alongside her husband back in 2022, is also in the final year of her deal, but more details will likely follow in the coming weeks and months.

The former NXT Champion has had an eventful WWE career so far, dominating "WWE NXT" during the COVID-19 pandemic, but after having his character changed when he was eventually drafted to the main roster, both Kross and Scarlett were released from their contracts in November 2021. They would both be rehired by Triple H the following year after Vince McMahon's initial exit from the company, leading Kross to make appearances in places like New Japan Pro Wrestling, MLW, and AAA, with all of those companies stating that Kross made a very good impression. Kross was reportedly offered the chance to work a one-off match for AEW in 2022, but he turned that chance down, and the two parties have not been in contact since.