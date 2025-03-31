Logan Paul Reacts To John Cena's WWE Heel Turn

When John Cena turned heel after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber earlier this month, many fans and WWE stars were shocked that the 16-time World Champion would betray his loyal supporters, align with The Rock, and unleash a brutal attack on Cody Rhodes. However, one person who wasn't surprised by Cena's actions was former United States Champion Logan Paul, who told "Sports Illustrated" last week that he expected the heel turn, especially after the Royal Rumble.

"Saw it coming. Not in the way that it did, like Cena threw me out at the Rumble and I'm not sure if I could ever forgive him because he was my hero and I hold grudges, and so maybe I'll get my get back one day or maybe we join up."

Paul continued by speaking to the younger generation of WWE fans who witnessed Cena turn his back on them, explaining that he could be their acting role model going forward.

"My message to the kids is; I'm sorry that you have to look up to a guy like John Cena, now that you see the truth and the reality of who this individual is. Logan Paul is right here and I'm happy to be your mentor and icon."

Since losing in the Men's Elimination Chamber match, Paul has been focused on AJ Styles, as the two have engaged in heated promo battles throughout the last month. Although it's yet to be confirmed, all signs point towards Paul entering singles action with the "Phenomenal One" at WrestleMania 41.

