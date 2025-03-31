Bully Ray Says This 'Robotic' WWE Segment Did Not Make Him Want To Watch A Match

Despite the importance of the entertainment aspect of professional wrestling, in some situations, realism trumps all. Oftentimes, performers opt for flash over substance to the detriment of their storyline. According to frequent commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, the segment between Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair on this last Monday's "Raw" was one of those instances.

Ray thinks aloud on "Busted Open Radio" about why he feels the segment was a big miss and halted some of the momentum the story has going into WrestleMania 41.

"Last night's segment with the women did not make me wanna see their match."

The Hall of Famer explains that when there is too much choreography in a segment, it limits the emotional investment of the fans.

"What took me out of the moment last night was the very robotic physicality. I'll do this, then you do this, then I'll duck this, then I'll do this to the girl, it did not feel like a fight at all. And if you don't believe me about it not doing anything for any of those women, go back and listen to the people. When Iyo Sky jumped off the ring steps and gave the 'rana on the floor ... I was shocked by the silence, not even the gratuitous pop for a wrestling move, nothing."

On tonight's "Raw," Ripley will get her rematch for the WWE Women's Championship against Iyo Sky with Bianca Belair serving as the special guest referee. Most fans expect some sort of shenanigans will lead to the announcement of a triple threat match for the title at WrestleMania 41.

