Jim Ross Says This Celeb WWE Hall Of Famer Was 'Born For' The Wrestling Business

27 years after it's peak, the angle involving Steve Austin and Mike Tyson heading into WrestleMania 14 remains a high point for WWE. Not only did it play a key role in Austin's WWE Championship win over Shawn Michaels at the "Showcase of the Immortals," but many credit it for helping jumpstart the Attitude Era, as well as leading WWE into one of its golden ages of business.

On the latest episode of "Grilling JR," Jim Ross discussed the program and the positive effect it had on WWE. He also revealed that, at one point, there was an idea for Austin and Tyson to wrestle each other instead of Michaels serving as Tyson's proxy.

"It was discussed that we'd have Austin vs. Tyson," Ross said. "But it just...Steve wasn't physically up to the challenge. And Tyson wasn't prepared yet, to be a competitor. So we did the best we could. We gave Mike a role, and a role that made people talk, and made Austin react...It would've been a cool thing to have Austin vs. Tyson. But we did the next best thing we could, and made him an enforcer. And then eventually showed that Tyson was not a heel, he turned babyface with Austin. And it worked out famously."

Ross, who noted he had since become friends with Tyson, called the boxing icon a pleasure to work with.

"Mike was happy," Ross said. "He was involved, and he was tuned in. Mike was fun to work with. I did an interview with him, kind of a lost interview, I don't know where it is. But there was an interview where I talked to Mike...and it worked out beautifully. He was born...Mike Tyson was born for the pro wrestling business. And he did a great job for us, no question."

