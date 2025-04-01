Report: AEW Dynamite Has Averaged More Than A Million Combined Viewers Since Max Debut

On January 1, AEW made its debut on Max with their annual "Fight for the Fallen" show, the promotion's first-ever simulcast between Max streaming and TBS broadcasting. Since then, both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" have aired on both Max and their respective networks, TBS and TNT, meaning there has been no way to accurately judging either show's total viewership, since Max viewership numbers aren't publicly available.

Now, however, B.J. Bethel of SEScoops is exclusively reporting that "Dynamite" has been averaging around 500,000 viewers on Max. When combined with recent TBS viewership, that number would mean the flagship show has averaged more than a million viewers since its debut, and as many as 1.2 million. The report notes that Max utilizes Live-Plus-1, which takes into account viewers who watch live on the app and in the following 24 hours. The show is averaging about 60 million minutes watched per show. There is some deviation in the numbers by 10 to 20 percent depending on both the episode and competition. The report also mentions that sources say "Dynamite" has "outperformed major hockey games" on Max.

Although the show's ratings had fallen on cable in recent months, "Dynamite" registered its highest number of the year with the March 19 episode. Even when numbers were lagging, WBD appeared to be happy with AEW. Andrew Zarian of "Fightful's Wrestling Beyond the Bell" noted that he's been hearing "very positive stuff from WBD." When he brought up the ratings and internet chatter, "they don't care. It doesn't even resonate."

Bethel's report doesn't include "Collision" numbers, but they have been improving on TNT. The recent "Slam Dunk" episodes had lead-ins from college basketball. The one-hour Saturday episode had its best numbers since December 2024. The following night, the basketball game lead-in brought in even higher numbers.