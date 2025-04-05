WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Explains Why He'll 'Always' Be A WCW Guy

WWE legend Goldberg has discussed why he still feels that WWE views him as a "WCW guy" and how that could've impacted his booking in WWE.

Goldberg, during his recent appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," talked about his feud with Gunther being canceled. When asked by Ariel Helwani why the plans with Gunther were shelved after their face-off at Bad Blood last year, he highlighted how the rivalry between WWE and WCW in the '90s, in a way, still exists in modern-day wrestling, which is why he feels he's viewed differently by WWE.

"I'll always be a WCW guy," said Goldberg. "Look at how they treated Sting. I was talking to Booker T the other day, and if you don't get into the wrestling business wanting to be a part of the pinnacle of the wrestling business, which is WrestleMania and, you know, pay-per-views — as they used to be called — then you're crazy, right? And so, I had goals to attain at the WWE, but the reality is, when we were going head-to-head, we were kicking their ass, they were kicking our ass. It was back and forth, like a big heavyweight fight. I'm a football player innately, man, and they were the enemy, right, and I still believe, at the bottom of my heart, at the end of the day, it's still kind of that way a little bit."

Former WCW stars, who eventually joined WWE after Vince McMahon bought the promotion, have spoken about how WWE and McMahon wanted to bury them after they joined the promotion in the early 2000s.

Booker T, who was one of the few to have survived and flourished after joining WWE, has admitted in the past that WCW stars were not supposed to make it in WWE. Diamond Dallas Page has also spoken about WWE burying him, while Sting — who joined WWE over a decade after the first WCW stars joined McMahon's company — was also unfairly treated in the eyes of many.