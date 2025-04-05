Mark Henry Names WWE Mount Rushmore, Admits 'Crazy' Omission

WWE legend Mark Henry has named his Mt. Rushmore of WWE stars, which excludes two of the most popular stars in the company's history — Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

On "Busted Open," Mark Henry named Bruno Sammartino, Andre the Giant, The Undertaker, and current WWE star Roman Reigns as his four picks for his Mt. Rushmore of WWE. Henry explained why he didn't include Austin, who was at the forefront during the Attitude Era, the company's most popular period.

"I would have to say Bruno, Andre, 'Taker, and Roman," said Henry. "I'm going to tell you why I say that. There ain't many people on this planet that loves Steve [Austin] more than me because Steve proved to me as a man that he's a better man than a wrestler. For me to say Steve 'no' is fuc**ng crazy. But, you look at the numbers — and the numbers are not gonna lie to you."

Henry believes Sammartino should be on the list because he played a crucial role in laying the foundations for WWE during its early years.

"Bruno Sammartino is the foundation of the building that was built on pro wrestling," declared Henry. "Then you've got Andre. The Eighth Wonder of the World. Every continent you can put this picture and [ask people], 'Who's this?' '[Reply] That's Andre the Giant.' Hogan was different and great, but Andre was Andre before Hogan was Hogan."

Bully Ray, who was also on the show, disagreed with Henry, arguing that Hogan was more popular worldwide than Andre. Henry conceded the argument and stated that you could flip a coin between Hogan and Andre in terms of their global popularity. He highlighted how Andre's size brought legitimacy to pro wrestling when it was often deemed fake, while also talking about his ability to be relevant even without a title. Henry's opinion on Andre seems to have changed as he previously excluded him from his Mt. Rushmore of Wrestling, naming The Undertaker, The Rock, Steve Austin, and Ric Flair in his list in 2020.