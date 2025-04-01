Dave Meltzer Discusses AEW Creative For Big Bill

Despite being affiliated with Chris Jericho as part of The Learning Tree, AEW fans around the world have started to cheer for Big Bill more and more over the recent weeks and months. From the fans in Cardiff, Wales singing his name throughout his match with Hook in August 2024, to the fans in Brisbane, Australia cheering for everything that he did during the AEW/ROH Global Wars event, the former AEW Tag Team Champion looks to have a big future ahead of him, and it seems that AEW want to lean into Bill's popularity. During a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer noted that after The Learning Tree's reported match against The Hurt Syndicate at AEW Dynasty on April 6, the plan is for Bill to break away and become a big singles star.

"We're going to really see on that pay-per-view, because everyone knows that the idea is over the long-term is for Big Bill to be a top babyface. That's the idea...in theory, [The Hurt Syndicate] should be beating up Bryan Keith, and then Big Bill should be doing the comebacks and they should be bumping like crazy for him. They're going to beat Bryan Keith but it'll be very interesting to see if that happens, because if it doesn't, probably not a good thing long-term."

The match between The Learning Tree and The Hurt Syndicate has not officially been announced at the time of writing, but that looks to be the plan for AEW's next pay-per-view due to Brian Cage suffering an injury at an independent show, forcing the planned match between The Hurt Syndicate and The Murder Machines to be put on hold.

