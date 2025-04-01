Booker T Addresses Controversial WWE Segment With Vince McMahon Casual Use Of N-Word

In 2005, one of the most controversial wrestling segments in history took place at Survivor Series. During a backstage segment, WWE Champion John Cena was briefly seen speaking with then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and in his attempt to relate to Cena's "Doctor Of Thuganomics" rap gimmick, McMahon used the n-word during their conversation. Booker T was seen seconds later using his trademark catchphrase, "Tell me he didn't just say that," while McMahon walked by him. Many have viewed McMahon's interaction with Cena as insensitive, but in a recent edition of "Hall of Fame," Booker T explained that the reason fans have an issue with the segment, is due to McMahon specifically being the one to use the racial slur.

"I don't think the skit with McMahon and John Cena was a racial issue with me. I just don't take it for what it's worth." Booker T said. "That's the word that is used in all the rap songs. It's simple. He's trying to be cool just like all the White rappers all the Black, the Mexican, all of them saying the same thing. So when did it become a problem? Because Vince McMahon said it? Wow, okay, in a skit."

Last week, AEW star Swerve Strickland made headlines when he commented on Booker T claiming that he was treated "fairly" by WWE throughout his career. Strickland countered Booker's comments by explaining that the six-time world champion didn't seem to be treated fairly when McMahon said the n-word in his presence 20 years ago. This led Booker T to sound off on Strickland on his podcast, explaining that he spoke to the AEW star this past weekend, and expressed that he's "disappointed" by his comments.

