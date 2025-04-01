Booker T Goes Off, Explains Why He's 'Disappointed' In AEW's Swerve Strickland

During an appearance on "Vlad TV" one week ago, AEW's Swerve Strickland created a stir when he was presented with past comments from WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who claimed he had been treated fairly by WWE for over 20 years. Strickland disagreed with Booker's view, pointing out that Booker didn't seem to be treated fairly when then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon said the N-word in Booker's presence during a now infamous 2005 "WWE SmackDown" segment.

This week, on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker revealed he had spoken to Strickland about his remarks at an event in Richmond, Virginia this past weekend. Booker admitted he disappointed in Strickland for a variety of reasons, starting with appearing on a platform Booker claims to have rejected years ago.

"They called me back and they offered me money to go on Vlad TV and I turned it down because I was not going to go on Vlad TV and be exploited," Booker said. "I wasn't going to go on Vlad TV and [have] him make me look like a fool in front of the world...I wasn't going to go on Vlad TV and say anything negative towards any black man that's ever been in this business because I know how hard it is for all of us...

"I told Swerve Strickland to his face how disappointed I am in him as a young brother because all I did for Swerve Strickland, ever, was put him over and put him on a pedestal as being one of the best out there that ever did it; he deserves being the AEW Champion and for him to say something like that about me...I don't know if these guys think racism stopped in 1990 when I got in the business, but it didn't.