The WrestleMania Headliners Who Made WWE History During Rough Times

After a full year of WWE airing shows with no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WrestleMania 37 became the company's first event to be showcased in front of a live audience again. Despite WrestleMania 36 being a successful show in 2020, watching the largest wrestling event of the year in front of no fans at the Performance Center, took much of the excitement out of it. Therefore, although many restrictions were still in place the following year, WWE opted to hold WrestleMania 37 over two nights at a limited capacity from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. There was a new level of excitement coming into the show because fans could finally attend live, and they had the privilege of witnessing one of the most influential main events in wrestling history.

Night one of WrestleMania 37 would be headlined by Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, making them the first Black women in WWE history to main event the "Showcase of the Immortals." Banks and Belair absolutely deserved the opportunity to be featured in the main event, especially after their contributions to the women's division that year, and they did nothing but deliver on the night.

The contest begins with one of the most emotional moments throughout the show, with both women shedding tears once the bell rang, realizing the groundbreaking match they were about to perform. It was the first time in WWE history that Banks and Belair would meet in singles action, and they had instant chemistry together. Both stars showcased their creativity, and weren't shy from taking risks during the match, with Belair whipping Banks with her hair-braid being one of the most memorable spots from the night. The physical matchup between Belair and Banks is considered to be one of the best main events in WrestleMania history, and their hard work has paved the way for women to continue to headline major events in professional wrestling today.