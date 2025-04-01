MJF Reacts To AEW References During WWE Raw Segment

For the third week in a row, yesterday's "WWE Raw" opened up with a lengthy segment involving John Cena and Cody Rhodes. Among the topics on Cena's mind yesterday was AEW; though neither wrestler mentioned the promotion by name, there were several references to Rhodes' past in the company. Unsurprisingly, the references created a stir among some fans online, prompting former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman to share his thoughts in a post on X yesterday evening.

"I truly don't get why fans get up in arms when WWE mentions or references AEW," MJF wrote. "Or when AEW mentions or references WWE. If you want to be treated like children, watch Elmo. Or better yet. Tell VKM to start a new promotion."

In addition to the AEW references, the "Raw" promo featured an allusion to Vince McMahon, with Rhodes telling Cena that he was chosen by a man in an office who they don't talk about anymore. On Cena's part, he insulted Rhodes by telling him that he got booed in a company that he co-founded. Additionally, Cena stated that he creates empires for billionaires while all Rhodes does is steal money from their children — a reference to AEW co-owner Tony Khan.

The segment ended with Rhodes finally landing some offense on Cena, using a Cross Rhodes to leave the retiring star lying on the mat. WWE WrestleMania 41 is just a few weeks away, and the Cena-Rhodes match is all but guaranteed to close out one of the two nights.

Responding to MJF's post, a fan focusing on the Elmo aspect of his comment asked MJF if he had a favorite "Sesame Street" character. MJF replied with a screenshot of WWE star Sheamus alongside Beaker, who is a Muppet but does not typically appear on "Sesame Street."