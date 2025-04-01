WWE HOFer Mick Foley Survives Harrowing Wreck

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to social media to confirm he had been hospitalized following a car accident. The "Hardcore Legend" stayed true to form by posting a jovial picture of himself standing next to the wreckage to his Facebook, confirming that he had been taken to the hospital with soreness from his knees to his back as well as a concussion.

"TOUGH DAY FOR MICK! I have no idea how I am still walking around after this accident. I'm in the hospital now, and I'm sore from my knees to my neck, including a minor concussion." Foley captioned his post.

Foley carved his wrestling career out of getting up and walking from bumps that could be likened to car crashes in their own regard, having gone through both the roof of the Hell in a Cell cage but also off of the side of it while facing The Undertaker in the 1990s - as seen in the recently released March 25 episode of "Dark Side of the Ring." He still continued to work in the ring decades after, last wrestling a cameo in the 2012 Royal Rumble. Foley was honored with a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2013 before returning on a full-time basis as "WWE Raw" General Manager between 2016 and 2017. He has since remained with WWE on a Legends Deal, which he reportedly extended last year. Foley was last seen during "WWE NXT" on November 7, 2023, to announce the qualifying pool for the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline.