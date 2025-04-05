Former AEW Star Saraya Says Her Movie Stopped Production Over Drug Use, Mental Health

Former AEW star Saraya, also known as Paige during her time in WWE, has been through a lot in her young life, and it's something she's speaking out about more in her recently released autobiography. Fans of the star know that her life, and the life of her family's, has already been the subject of the movie "Fighting With My Family," which was produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and released in 2019. Saraya sat down on the "Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis" and said the movie almost didn't see the light of day due to her struggles with her mental health during the time it was filming.

"I thought the movie was not going to come out because of how crazy I was being and it stopped for a second," she explained. "I was like, 'F***, I just ruined this,' from me being crazy. They stopped [production] because they were worried about me and all the drugs I was taking. Everyone thought I was going to die. Then it went back into production again, obviously. When I [went] back to WWE, they helped me a bunch. They got me counseling, which was great. Got me a therapist. They really took care of me... They helped me get sober."

Saraya said she initially didn't think the movie would do well, not because it was a bad movie, but because she didn't think anyone "gave a s*** about her" enough to want to see it. Saraya said she is proud of "Fighting With My Family" and said she had an emotional reaction to getting to watch it the first time while training for her WWE comeback.

