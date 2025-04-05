WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus Revisits Becky Lynch Steel Cage Match

While celebrating the 25-year anniversary of her WWE debut, Trish Stratus recently looked back on some of the memorable moments that followed it, including her Steel Cage Match against Becky Lynch at WWE's 2023 Payback event. The match itself left Stratus with a giant welt on her forehead. Still, Stratus claims that she wouldn't change a thing.

"What an experience," Stratus told "WWE Retrospective." "That opportunity would have never came my way back in the day when we were wrestling, so to be able to have that cage match was very special. To be able to have that cage match with Becky Lynch after this great six-month storyline, just to have a six-month storyline alone is something special. Knowing we've told the story for so long, it was getting to the point where we're like this has to pay off big. So we knew that it needed to end up in a cage.

"There was no way it couldn't end up in a cage with her and I where we were at," she continued, "so it was great. I love the storytelling in it. I love how invested the fans were right to the end of our rivalry."

As Stratus alluded to, this Steel Cage Match came as the culmination of a lengthy program between her and Lynch, which began with Stratus turning on Lynch after the pair lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on "WWE Raw." Months later, Lynch scored her revenge by defeating the WWE Hall of Famer inside the caged structure, with Zoey Stark betraying Stratus, her protege, in the aftermath as well. While Stratus initially considering the Steel Cage Match as a potential final marker in her in-ring career, Stratus returned to action in February 2025 as a part of the Women's Royal Rumble.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE Retrospective" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.