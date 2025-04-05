Goldberg Names Current WWE Stars He'd Love To Face

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will soon wrap up his in-ring career with a final match seemingly set for sometime this summer. As of now, Goldberg's opponent is unknown. The former WWE Universal Champion does have a few candidates in mind, though.

"I never got a chance to get my hand around [John] Cena's throat," Goldberg told "The Ariel Helwani Show." "That might have been cool. There's a lot of people that I would have loved to have faced back in the day, but the fact is that you look at what does that do for the business now? A lot of people don't even remember me that watch wrestling right now. A lot of people obviously don't know me because they speak negatively of me. I think that I was an innovator of sorts."

"There's a plethora [of options]," he added. "I'd love to have a rematch with Roman [Reigns]." Goldberg and Reigns previously faced off at the 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, with the latter successfully defending the WWE Universal Championship via referee's decision. To date, this remains Goldberg's most recent match as well.

According to Goldberg, a bout against Bron Breakker is another "logical" choice, as he shares history with Breakker's father and uncle, Rick and Scott Steiner, through their time in WCW. Currently, Breakker reigns as the WWE Intercontinental Champion, reportedly on track to defend it against Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta at WrestleMania 41. He claimed the title last October by defeating Jey Uso on "WWE Raw."

