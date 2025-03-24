Backstage Report On Potential WWE WrestleMania 41 Plans

After Bron Breakker retained the Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor in the main event of "WWE Raw" last week, it seemed like Penta was next in line to receive an opportunity to challenge for the title. Many wrestling fans and media alike speculated that Breakker and Penta's match for the Intercontinental Championship would transpire at WrestleMania 41. However, after WWE announced that Breakker versus Penta would be happening tonight's episode of "Raw," a new report suggests that a different plan is currently penciled in for the Intercontinental Championship at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All."

According to Fightful Select, a Fatal-Four-Way Match between Breakker, Penta, Balor and Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title is the existing plan for WrestleMania 41. Breakker engaged in one-on-one action with Balor, Penta challenged Breakker, and Mysterio has been lobbying for Penta to be the newest member of The Judgment Day, meaning the stage could be set for all four competitors to battle over the title at the "Showcase of the Immortals." Fightful also emphasized that the creative direction for a match can always change, and that every reported plan is never set in stone.

In addition to Breakker's match with Penta on "Raw," John Cena is expected to once again go face-to-face with Cody Rhodes, CM Punk will comment on the triple-threat match made between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and himself for WrestleMania 41, and Lyra Valkyria will defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Raquel Rodriguez.