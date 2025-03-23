Bron Breakker Set For IC Title Defense On WWE Raw In Glasgow

It seems that challengers are coming from all different angles for Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, with the latest being "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus at a WWE live event in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Tomorrow, Breakker will move on to face another opponent as WWE heads to Glasgow, Scotland for "WWE Raw."

Per "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce on X, Breakker will specifically defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta. Last week in Brussels, Penta defeated Ludwig Kaiser in a No Holds Barred match, after which he proclaimed his interest in pursuing Breakker's title.

On the same night, Breakker successfully defended his title against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, thanks to some inadvertent assistance from Dominik Mysterio. Mysterio and Carlito launched an attack on Breakker after the bell, but much to their surprise, Penta rushed down to even the odds for Breakker. With Mysterio and Carlito later neutralized, Penta and Breakker stared off, laying the groundwork for their upcoming title match.

Breakker's current reign began with a victory over Jey Uso in October. Since then, he's enjoyed successful defenses on "Raw," WWE Survivor Series, Saturday Night's Main Event, and various live events. Meanwhile, Penta has thrived as a singles star since making his WWE debut in January. Along the way, he's racked up victories against Kaiser, Pete Dunne, Chad Gable, and Grayson Waller, the latter of whom will be competing in a tag match alongside Austin Theory on tomorrow's episode of "Raw." Elsewhere, Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will put her title on the line against Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez.