Zaria Among First Entrants In WWE NXT Women's NA Title Ladder Match

"WWE NXT" General Manager Ava opened Tuesday's "WWE NXT" broadcast by confirming that Stephanie Vaquer would relinquish the NXT Women's North American Championship. As such, a new champion is set to be crowned through a six-woman ladder match at "NXT" Stand & Deliver on April 19.

Qualifiers for this ladder match began later in the show, with Zaria and Lash Legend as the first two looking to advance. As Sol Ruca and Jakara Jackson, their respective tag team partners, looked on as well, the powerhouses engaged in a battle of strength. At one point, Legend chokeslammed "The Adelaide Powerhouse" for a near fall. Ever resilient, Zaria eventually bounced back to gain the win, courtesy of a spear followed by an F5.

The second qualifying match pitted Roxanne Perez against Kelani Jordan, the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion. Having already held the NXT Women's and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, Perez looked to secure herself as the first triple crown champion in "NXT" history. Unfortunately for her, those hopes were dashed when Jordan nailed her with a DDT and a split-legged moonsault for the victory. With this, Jordan joins Zara as one of the first two competitors locked in for the aformentioned ladder match.

Vaquer claimed the NXT Women's North American Championship with a win over Fallon Henley at "NXT" Vengeance Day. Weeks after, she found another strap of gold on her shoulder when she defeated NXT Women's Champion Giulia in a title-for-title match at "NXT" Roadblock. In order to ensure both the NXT Women's and Women's American Championship were frequently defended, however, Vaquer and Ava later agreed on the latter title being vacated, under the added condition that "La Primera" could choose her NXT Women's Championship challenger for Stand & Deliver.