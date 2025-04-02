Band Behind CM Punk's Theme Set To Be In Vegas For WrestleMania Weekend

CM Punk's theme music has always been an essential part of his character, and the band behind his most recent and iconic entrance theme, "Cult of Personality," will be performing just a stone's throw away from "The Second City Saint" as he walks down the ramp to his first-ever WrestleMania main event.

Living Colour recently took to their website to announce their upcoming performance at the Fremont Street Experience, which is situated just outside the Fremont Hotel and Casino. Their performance is scheduled for 9:00PM on April 18. The band is expected to take the stage just an hour after the upcoming April 18 episode of "WWE SmackDown," which is expected to be broadcasted from Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. While this performance is not officially affiliated with WWE, it is advertised as happening during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

It is unclear whether Living Colour will make an appearance on the blue brand's go-home episode, but Punk is reportedly close to the band behind his iconic theme. Punk has been a fan of "Cult of Personality" since the late 1980s, and began using the song as his entrance music during his 2011 "Summer of Punk" run. "Cult of Personality" accompanied Punk as he walked out before his hometown crowd to face John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011 for the WWE Championship, and Living Colour's hit track played Punk out as he walked out of WWE with the title around his waist. While Living Colour is not-yet confirmed for WrestleMania, perhaps their performance will have a similar effect on Punk as he enters his inaugural WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins come April 19.

The Fremont Street Experience will be hosting other wrestling-themed events for WrestleMania 41 weekend, with a "WWE Championship Title Belt" photo opportunity scheduled for April 13 to April 22.