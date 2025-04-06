Goldberg Explains Why He Hasn't Had A Match Since WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has opened up about not wrestling in WWE since his last match in 2022, and why he didn't call up WWE for another match.

The WCW legend has spoken about wanting a retirement match, which he had asked former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, following his last match in WWE against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in 2022. Goldberg stated in an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show" that a match has yet to happen because he won't beg for one.

"What am I going to do, pick up the phone and beg somebody to give me a retirement match? I don't do that. I'm Bill Goldberg. But, you know, I lead my life in a very different way. I'm very simplistic, and I don't beg for sh*t. I'm never going to do that. I never have, and I never will," said Goldberg.

He also revealed that Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE's Chief Content Officer, called him to ask him about another match, after "The Game" had watched an interview of Goldberg's. He said that he was humbled by Levesque's comments and appreciation.

"I was astonished [at the call from Triple H]. I hung up the first time because I didn't know who it was. Once we had the conversation, I was extremely appreciative and honored that he would think of me. It was an interview that I did that he said he saw, where I mentioned that I thought I was owed a retirement match, and if I would still be up for that, maybe let's talk," he said. "Again, it's a testament to something I did in the past because I deserved that kind of respect. We all know it's a business decision at the end of the day, to what degree, nobody really knows. But I do believe he was speaking from the heart, and he thought that if that's something I really wanted, then I deserved it."

Goldberg was ringside at last year's Bad Blood show, going head-to-head with Gunther, but a feud between the two has yet to materialize.