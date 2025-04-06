WWE HOFer Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Not Joining WWE In 2009

AEW star Jeff Jarrett has talked about why he didn't think there was a chance that he could return to WWE in 2009, when his position in TNA — the promotion he had started — was uncertain.

Jarrett had a tumultuous relationship with Vince McMahon and WWE after the acrimonious circumstances in which he left WWE in 1999. On his "My World" podcast, Jarrett was asked by co-host Conrad Thompson if he ever considered calling up McMahon to re-join WWE in 2009. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he didn't feel that would've been a possibility considering how McMahon didn't, at that time, hire people over 40.

"Think about it, 42 years old in 2009. Vince [McMahon] doesn't hire 42-year-olds and goes with them as a talent. He just doesn't," said Jarrett. "In my mind, Vince has no use for a guy over 40 because that's just where his head was at. I don't think it's a rationalization, but that's a part of it."

Earlier in the podcast, the AEW star had touched upon how he wanted to continue wrestling when his future with TNA was uncertain, stating that he could've either switched to Japan or the indies, or even WWE, explaining how several stars who had bust-ups with McMahon eventually returned to the promotion.

"You know what, knowing Vince, he gave how many opportunities [for former stars to return]. Multiple chances on some guys. I think I would've probably had to wait my time ... or maybe not. When I saw Vince, I mean, it's one of the things I'm positive, not only did he respect, but [thought] 'This son of a bit*h is gonna start his own promotion. Dude's got balls.' He relates to that. Who knows how he would've responded."

He eventually returned to WWE in 2018 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame and later had a backstage role in the promotion before being let go in 2022.