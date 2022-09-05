Jeff Jarrett Opens Up About His Post-WWE Plans

With Vince McMahon retiring and John Laurinaitis being released from WWE, WWE has seen much change in the last month and a half, with a recent move being Jeff Jarrett not holding the Senior Vice President of Live Events title anymore. Jarrett started working in the role just a few months prior, returning in May 2022. Jarrett has shown no need to be employed by WWE prior to this, helping to create TNA/Impact Wrestling and other projects, so venturing outside of the company may be something he will again succeed in.

"I get emotional thinking about this," WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett said appearing on Ad Free Shows." "I got a second lease on life, and went to [addiction] treatment and came out [in 2017], and they teach us something in treatment, to live one day at a time. ... What's going to happen for Jeff next, I really have no idea. But, I do know one thing from the time I wake up till the time I go to sleep every night, I do everything I can to be better than I was yesterday."

Jarrett most recently appeared on WWE programming to be the Special Guest Referee for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam between the champions, The Usos, and the challengers, the Street Profits. The following night, Jarrett teamed with Jay Lethal to take on Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo at the Ric Flair's Last Match show, with Flair and El Idolo walking away with the victory after Flair locked in the Figure-Four with Jarrett's shoulders down for the win. The former six-time Intercontinental Champion has not wrestled since the tag team match, however, Jarrett has not proclaimed that he is retired. Jarrett is in his 36th year in professional wrestling and has won major championships in organizations such as TNA, NWA, WWE, WCW, AAA, and others.

