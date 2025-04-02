Tommy Dreamer Says This WWE Raw Match Followed 'Old School' Philosophy

WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and Jey Uso continued the build to their upcoming title match on this week's "WWE Raw," with Jey's brother Jimmy Uso getting submitted by the champion after a fairly short and one-sided match. Tommy Dreamer assessed the segment on "Busted Open After Dark," and the former WWE star enjoyed what he saw.

"Decent to good match with Jimmy Uso and GUNTHER, but it really showed the dominance of GUNTHER, and I gotta tell you, old school philosophy," Dreamer said.

According to Dreamer, the way WWE is presenting GUNTHER right now is reminiscent of how top stars were treated in the past. As an example of this, Dreamer compared GUNTHER's dominant victory over Jimmy to a classic Ric Flair squash match, with the more tenured wrestler having his opponent beat but deciding to keep the match going out of arrogance.

"That's an old school mentality, right?" Dreamer continued. "Haven't seen it done to this effect in a while, but I did like it."

Though he acknowledged that the wrestling business does evolve as the years go on, Dreamer believes that there are some elements of the industry's past that will always work, and what GUNTHER did during "Raw" was an example of that. The interactions between the two brothers before, during, and after the match also drew praise from Dreamer, with the heightened emotion attempting to add some extra weight to the upcoming WrestleMania bout. Based on the audience reaction to the segment, Dreamer believes the performers achieved their intended goal.

