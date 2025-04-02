AEW Announces Details Behind Upcoming Meet & Feast Event

Jimmy's Famous Seafood is a restaurant in Baltimore, Maryland, that has a long history with professional wrestling. The establishment has previously held fundraising events for various causes, sometimes bringing in performers from AEW to help raise money. The latest edition of AEW Meet and Feast has been announced for the venue on April 8, with wrestlers Adam Cole, Harley Cameron, and Mark Briscoe scheduled to appear.

The event will be raising money for longtime AEW partner KultureCity, which advocates for autism awareness and acceptance in many ways. KultureCity provides sensory bags upon request at AEW events, and their work extends far beyond that. The non-profit organization works with venues around the country, from arenas to museums to parks, helping make sure they're sensory inclusive for individuals on the autism spectrum.

Meet and Feast will cost $85 per attendee, with an extensive menu that includes seafood tacos, barbecue meats, salads, chowder, and much more. Along with Cole, Cameron, and Briscoe, the press release teased surprise appearances from other performers. Additionally, the event will include games, prizes, raffles, and meet-and-greets with the announced wrestlers.

A limited number of VIP packages are also available, which include merchandise, early entry, and a free cocktail specifically themed for the event. Meet and Feast is being advertised as a family-friendly occasion.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood is known as a hangout for wrestlers passing through Baltimore. In the past, the restaurant has held WWE WrestleMania watch parties, and the business previously partnered with Cole to surprise a local entrepreneur who has autism.