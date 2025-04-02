Bully Ray Loved This WWE Raw Line From John Cena For How True It Rings

It took a few weeks following Cena's jaw-dropping heel turn at Elimination Chamber, but the feud between Cena and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is approaching a fever pitch. Cena and Rhodes exchanged both surface-level and deep cutting monologues this past Monday on "Raw," igniting their storyline as we creep toward WrestleMania 41.

During the segment, Cena took aim at Rhodes, referring to him as his "chauffeur," a reference to the real-life fact that Rhodes used to drive Cena from town to town when Rhodes first started out on the main roster. Cena also took a couple of digs at Rhodes leaving WWE when his Stardust gimmick overstayed its welcome.

However, on "Busted Open Radio," frequent co-host and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, speaks on the one line in Cena's promo that blew him away, where Cena told Cody that he stole the blueprint of being the top guy in WWE from him.

"I love that line, because it's true, and John realizes that. Everything that Cody is doing, John has done before him, uber babyface, shaking hands, kissing babies, being very personable up close with the fans, yada yada. Doing all of the media, being the first one to the building and the last one to leave, being very interactive with everything that is going on with the company, taking an interest and being invested in your merchandise ... he realized that if I ever wanna get to the top of this company, this is the playbook I need to follow."

Cena will go for his record-setting seventeenth World Championship when he challenges Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 on Sunday, April 20, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

