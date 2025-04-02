Speedball Mike Bailey Takes The High Road In Responding To AEW Rival Ricochet

Ricochet is heading into AEW Dynasty talking as much trash about his two opponents, AEW International Champion Kenny Omega and "Speedball" Mike Bailey, as possible. In said trash-talking, Ricochet referred to Bailey as someone with "a good face for slapping," and Bailey was hard-pressed to disagree with the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

"I mean, he's not wrong, evidently. I can't be the judge of that, but a lot of people have attempted successfully and unsuccessfully to slap me in the face," Bailey told WrestleZone's Bill Pritchard recently. "I would argue that I have been slapped way more in a professional wrestling context. I don't think I've ever been slapped or at least in my adult life in the face outside of a professional wrestling context. Thank the Lord."

The former TNA X-Division Champion thinks that got off easy, appreciating how "nice" Ricochet was about the insult.

"He could have said a lot of mean things, but he said he complimented my face. I don't want to go into a war of insults, right?" Bailey asked. "Speedball" felt it best to focus on the positives of his Dynasty opponent. "Like, obviously he's done a really, really good job, talking about his character work, right? The new persona he developed and how that really helped him stand out as a wrestler."

The former TNA star is already certain of Ricochet's excuse when he comes up short on April 6.

"I can't wait to hear from him is how unfair it was that he lost to Speedball Mike Bailey because I kick too hard," Bailey chuckled. "I don't wear shoes."

Bailey has come a long way in a short time in AEW, only debuting in the company in March, and now finds himself already competing for a title against a former AEW World Champion in Kenny Omega.