Ricochet Says This AEW Star Has A 'Great Face For Slapping'

Last week on "AEW Dynamite," Ricochet and "Speedball" Mike Bailey found themselves in a bit of an awkward situation, when they both pinned Mark Davis at the same time in a four-way match to determine the first challenger for the new AEW International Champion Kenny Omega. Fortunately, both men ended up with what they wanted, when it was announced that both would challenge Omega for the belt at AEW Dynasty.

Even before they tangled in this four way, Bayley and Ricochet were no strangers to each other. The two had worked with and against one another during their days on the independent circuit, most notably Pro Wrestling Guerilla. So when Ricochet was asked by "Adrian Hernandez" about his thoughts on Bayley signing with AEW, only days before the two collided in the aforementioned four-way match, Ricochet had plenty of ammunition for his old rival, even comparing him to a "Karate Kid" character.

"I think he's got a great face for slapping," Ricochet said. "I think he's...got a great back for me to pin 1-2-3 on the mat, I think. He's got a great jaw for me to knock off. He's really good at kicks for me to duck and dodge out of the way of, cause I'm fast...real fast. Yeah, if he's Laruso, I'll be Johnny Lawrence, because if you go back and watch the movie, you'll see that Daniel Laruso was the bad guy the whole movie, instigating fights and doing stuff. Johnny was just...fighting back to Laruso's bullyness. Go back and watch it. Laruso was a bully."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Adrian Hernandez" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription