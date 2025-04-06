Goldberg Compares John Cena's Babyface Run In WWE To His Own In WCW

Goldberg has commented on John Cena's heel turn, contrasting it with his thoughts when there were plans for him to turn heel in WCW

Golberg, during his appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," drew parallels between Cena's heel turn to that of Hulk Hogan in WCW, and revealed that he was pitched to turn heel but rejected the idea.

"The fact is that I think Cena's turn is most comparable to Hogan turning. I could have done the same thing, but I refused to. That was when I didn't know the business. But to me, it meant more for the Make-A-Wish kid in my dressing room the night that I'm wrestling Hacksaw Jim Duggan, and he's coming back from some kind of surgery, and I would turn heel that night, and they wanted me to do the thing. You know, for the business, it would have been freaking unparalleled, it would have been like what they guys are doing with Cena, I believe."

Goldberg asserted that he was the original Make-A-Wish wrestler in pro wrestling, well before Cena, who could also destroy his opponents. He praised the move to turn Cena heel, adding that he was not smart enough about the business when the idea was pitched to him.

"I was the Make-A-Wish dude. Before Cena was doing his thing at WWE, that was kind of me at WCW. I was the antithesis of what people thought, out of the ring, or I could be, at least. I mean, I'll rip your face off, but then, when I get out of the ring, you give me your baby, and I'll hold up and smile, and give them a moment of their lifetime if that's what they like. So, I think Cena's turn is freaking fabulous, no question about it," he said. "Bravo to all of them, and bravo to ... John's smart enough to understand how monumental it would be."

The Hall of Famer revealed that he was never asked again to turn heel during his time in WCW and said that he might have later accepted a heel turn.