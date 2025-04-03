Kevin Nash Points Out Parts Of John Cena's WWE Heel Promos That Ring True

Since John Cena turned heel at the Elimination Chamber last month, he's returned to "WWE Raw" and has engaged in promo battles with his WrestleMania 41 opponent; Cody Rhodes. Cena has been open about his frustrations with the WWE Universe over the last 25 years, explaining that all of his hard work was never "good enough," and is finally putting himself first before the fans. Although Cena's intense promos have continued to add layers to his new heel persona, WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash believes that the 16-time World Champion's words is truly how he feels, and resonates with many other wresters as well.

"I think all of us, all the boys at some point, as the years go on and it gets towards the end of our runs, that you have like a feeling ... you got used and abused and when you're done man, they just put you out to pasture and so many guys have nothing to show for it." Nash said. "You've been married for 30 years with somebody and then one morning you get up and you've got separate sinks and you just look over, you go, 'I don't want to do this anymore' ... I don't think that resonates in two seconds and I think that's what this is. I think it's got to be a slow burn like that." Nash said on "Kliq This."

Nash explained that Cena truly feels betrayed after not be able satisfy the audience with his victories, his hard work, or with new concepts such as the Spinner belt, but in order to get revenge, the 47-year-old will do everything he can to "use" the fans, just like they used him.

