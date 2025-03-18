Bully Ray Details Classic Formula John Cena Used In WWE Raw Promo

Following his astonishing heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber, John Cena unloaded a number of grievances against the WWE Universe on this week's episode of "WWE Raw." His overarching issue centered on what he considered to be a toxic relationship with the crowd, whom he labeled as takers, rather than givers. As such, Cena asserted that his relationship with the entire WWE Universe was finished. According to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, the outline of this promo isn't new, but its finer details were highly successful in fitting Cena's case.

"[Cena] actually relied on an old promo, but he made it his own," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "He made it his, and he said it in a way that only John Cena could. A babyface that turned heel and blamed the fans, we've heard this promo before, right? 'If this is your fault, you're the ones who made me like this. Blame yourselves. I would have never done what I did if it wasn't for you.'

"He went to that same well, but it paid off, and he made it make sense," Ray continued. "He did it better than just about anybody else has done it. Every great heel feels justified in their actions. They think they're doing the right thing. And in doing the right thing, John Cena blamed the fans because they kept pushing him and pushing him and pushing him to do the right thing. They turned him into this monster."

In the eyes of Cody Rhodes, Cena came across as "whiny," which the Undisputed WWE Champion didn't appreciate. Instead, Rhodes told the 16-time world champion that he wanted to face the real, virtuous version of John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Next week, Rhodes and Cena will be under the same roof once again when "WWE Raw" heads to Glasgow, Scotland.

