Report On Top-Selling WWE, AEW, & PWTees Merchandise For March 2025

Last month, AJ Styles and Jey Uso dominated WWE's merchandise charts, but March sales have drastically changed heading into WrestleMania season. On Wednesday, Wrestlenomics revealed the top 10 best merchandise sellers for WWE, AEW and Pro Wrestling Tees, and also noted how long each item was featured on every respective chart.

For WWEShop, it comes as no surprise that John Cena is holding the top two spots following his groundbreaking heel turn at the beginning of last month. Cena's Burgundy Farewell Tour 2025 Brussels T-Shirt currently sits at #1, having been in the top 10 for the last 6 days. Cena's Red Farewell Tour T-Shirt holds the second spot, also being the top 10 for almost a week. Elsewhere on the top sellers list, Cody Rhodes' "I Won't Give Up" T-Shirt and many WrestleMania 41 themed apparel is also featured in the top 10.

As for ShopAEW, Hangman Adam Page is far and away the company's top seller, with his "Unhappy Trails" and "Cowboy Sh!t Forever" T-Shirts leading the charge. Most impressively, "Unhappy Trails" has been in the top 10 for 26 days, the most of any company shirt. Unlike WWE, AEW has a few items selling well in the top 10, such as Cope's Micro Brawler and the Blue-Ray edition of AEW WrestleDream 2024. Apparel for stars such as Toni Storm, Will Ospreay and MJF also feature on the list, all of which have been in the top 10 for 8 weeks or more.

Finally, for PWTees, British Bulldog's '92 Micro Brawler has been featured in the top 10 for 22 days due to only 500 editions of the item being available online. Bullet Club's original T-Shirt, and Chris Bey's "Greatest Story Ever told" as well as "We Love Bey" shirts all sit in the top 5. Many fans continue to support Bey, after he suffered a neck injury that required surgery after a TNA taping last year, which left him paralyzed from the neck down.