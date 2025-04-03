Dave Meltzer Weighs In On AEW All In: Texas Start Time

Last Summer, it was announced that AEW All In 2025 would take place on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, but just three months ago, the company encountered a conflict with the start time for the show. On the same day, WWE chose to schedule a Saturday Night's Main Event broadcast, which will also air at the same time as All In. To avoid losing pay-per-view buys, AEW chose to move their largest event of the year to 3PM EST. That said, according to Dave Meltzer on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," AEW was wise to change the start time for All In, but claimed that the program could run longer than usual, due to the show beginning five hours earlier than Saturday Night's Main Event.

"So they didn't move days, but they did move the time and they proved with All In last year and the year before, they can do real good pay-per-view numbers in the afternoon. So it's not death or anything like that, it's the smart thing ... they can go longer, the show starts at three o'clock eastern, the WWE show would start at eight o'clock eastern. Normally they would do about a four hour pay-per-view show, although because this is a big show, they have not locked in how long they're going to go, but I do know its being considered to go over four hours ... if you start earlier, it's not as bad going longer, because it's earlier in the day, it's not like people are going to fall asleep."

Meltzer also noted that the 3PM start time will benefit European AEW fans as well, who will be able to watch the pay-per-view at 8PM local time, instead of 1AM per usual.

