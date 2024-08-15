Backstage Update Offers More Details On AEW All In 2025 Announcement

Earlier today, All Elite Wrestling confirmed, via a press conference, that the next stop in the AEW All In chronology would take them away from United Kingdom waters and toward the city of Arlington, Texas, specifically to Globe Life Field. This news comes ahead of the 2024 AEW All In pay-per-view, which will emanate from London's Wembley Stadium on August 25. According to a new report, the timing of this announcement was also intentional.

Per Fightful Select, AEW's decision to confirm the 2025 All In date and location now was likely due to the desire to dissuade some "unrealistic" expectations at this year's respective event. The 2023 showcase notably ended with the announcement of the following year's event location — something the company seemingly wasn't planning to repeat this year.

Much like fans, many AEW talents were reportedly unaware of the circumstances surrounding Thursday's press conference at Globe Life Field until it was made public. Talents in attendance for the press conference include ROH Women's Champion Athena, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Paul Wight, Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, and Thunder Rosa. AEW President Tony Khan was also there, later revealing that AEW All In will return to London in 2026.

Ahead of this year's All In, AEW taped a series of "AEW Collision" and Ring of Honor programming from Arlington's Esports Stadium. This residency is said to be part of a "grander deal" between AEW and the city of Arlington, which also includes the upcoming All In show on July 12, 2025. AEW Chief Operating Officer Kosha Irby was reportedly a key factor in striking this deal.