Backstage Report On AEW's New COO, Reaction To Hiring

Earlier today, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the hiring of Kosha Irby, who now serves as the company's Chief Operating Officer. With this role, Irby will oversee a number of departments within AEW, such as Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Live Events, Consumer Products, and Licensing. Irby's arrival to AEW was first reported back in January, just weeks after AEW's Vice President of Live Events and Touring Rafael Morffi departed from the promotion to begin a new job at the Barclays Center.

According to Fightful Select, Irby has taken on many of the responsibilities previously fulfilled by Morffi. And so far, Irby's efforts have earned an abundance of praise from his new backstage colleagues.

In regards to his work in the live events and touring units, Irby is said to have introduced a "fresh" approach to managing logistics and optimizing event locations for AEW. In comparison to previous years, Irby's method is also reportedly viewed as more efficient.

Before joining AEW, Irby spent seven years under the umbrella of WWE, where he resided as the Regional Director of Live Events. Beyond the wrestling industry, Irby has also held the title of Chief Marketing Officer within the athletic department of Clemson University, and with the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football. He also has experience within the international bull riding organization of Professional Bull Riders (PBR) as their former President.

"Kosha brings decades of experience within the sports, entertainment, and wrestling industries alongside an incredible work ethic and passion for our brand," Tony Khan said in a statement released earlier today. "As Chief Operating Officer, he will be a phenomenal asset to AEW as we enter the next phase of the company's ongoing business development and expansion."