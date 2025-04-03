Kevin Nash Says This WWE Star Looks 'Tired,' Needs To Relax And Do Cardio

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash doesn't think that Jey Uso is necessarily meeting the moment, as the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble heads into his WrestleMania 41 match against World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. On a recent episode of "Kliq This," Nash said that Uso was in rough shape.

"I thought Jey looked tired. I think Jey looks like he's put some weight on," Nash said. "I think the pressure of this spot is weighing on him...He's over as f***. He's just gotta relax. I think he needs to do some cardio...I don't know how many house shows they're even doing."

Nash thinks part of the issue is Uso's entrance, as the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has to exert himself more and more, depending on how the crowd is receiving him, and the "electric" European crowds are sapping all of Uso's energy before he even wrestles the match.

"That Yeet thing is like Jazzercise," Nash said, preferring that Jey use his Yeet motions more sparingly. "Don't go to the corners, don't jump up, just do it right in the middle of the f***ing ring...He's gotta just save his energy and then he 'Yeet' all he wants after he wins."

Uso hasn't just been slower, but also tripping up in the ring. A recent mistake during a routine dive during one of the European shows briefly made Uso the center of scrutiny. Though Nash and the internet's quibbles with his conditioning have not stopped him from topping the merchandise sales in WWE.