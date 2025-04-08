Tommy Dreamer Points To Recent WWE Raw Segment As The 'Perfect' Use Of Blood

The WrestleMania 41 storyline between the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and "Main Event" Jey Uso hit another level on last week's "Raw."

First, Gunther zip-tied Jey to the ring rope, rendering him immobile. What he did next pushed the boundaries of modern WWE television.

In what felt like a segment out of the Attitude Era, "The Ring General" bludgeoned Jey's older brother Jimmy with the World Heavyweight Championship belt. Jimmy donned the crimson mask, bleeding profusely while all his younger brother could do was watch helplessly from the corner of the ring.

Frequent co-host of "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer, speaks on this visceral segment, noting that it was a perfect use of blood.

"They went straight heat. And with this heat, we saw the belt being involved, we saw Jey having to be really, really close while his brother's getting destroyed, while he's being zip-tied on the ropes. The belt shot made Jimmy bleed, and he was bleeding buckets, and then the powerbombs, the chokeouts, even him bringing his lifeless brother to him just to get pulled away, it was heavy man. It really was a heated segment for Gunther."

The ECW legend continues to rave about the segment, noting the London crowd's reactions throughout.

"The people were into this ... they were chanting f*** you Gunther," Dreamer recalled. "They're gonna do what they got to do to keep people watching, and I'm all for it."

Dreamer continues on later in the show to talk about how the "Raw" segment followed an old school philosophy that is often absent from modern WWE.

